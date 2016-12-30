TABLE-Copper output in Peru in Nov rose 33 pct yr/yr -govt

LIMA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Copper output in Peru, a leading global minerals exporter, in November surged 32.8 percent year-on-year, while zinc, gold and iron production also increased, the Energy and Mines Ministry said Friday.

Rising output from new and expanded copper mines, including Chinese miner MMG Ltd's Las Bambas deposit and Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde mine, drove a 42.3 percent year-on-year increase in production of the red metal in the first 11 months of 2016, the ministry said.

The following are official mineral output figures for November:

Metal Nov 2016 y/y percent change Copper 210,718 tonnes +32.82 Zinc 126,924 tonnes +9.65 Gold 13,256,363 grams +7.37 Silver 357,207 kilos -1.39 Lead 25,744 tonnes -9.15 Iron 697,108 tonnes +66.46 Tin 1,556 tonnes -2.23