Peru brings 9 trapped miners to surface after cave-in

ICA, Peru, April 11 (Reuters) - Nine workers trapped inside a wildcat mine in southern Peru were rescued and brought to the surface early on Wednesday after spending almost a week underground, officials said.

The men had been stuck about 656 feet (200 meters) below ground since the informal copper-and-gold mine partially collapsed on Thursday. They had been receiving oxygen and liquids through a giant hose in place since before the accident. (Reporting by Mariana Bazo and Alfredo Loayza; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)