Barrick Gold sees 2012 Peru output down slightly

* Lagunas Norte mine output seen similar to 2011

* Pierina mine’s 2012 production seen slightly lower

By Teresa Cespedes

LIMA, May 14 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold, the world’s largest gold producer, said on Monday its production of the yellow metal in Peru should be slightly lower this year than in 2011.

In 2011, Barrick’s Lagunas Norte mine in the Andean nation produced 763,000 ounces of gold while its Pierina mine produced 152,000 ounces.

“In Lagunas Norte (production) will be similar to last year and in Pierina it will be slightly lower,” said Darrell Wagner, general manager of Barrick Misquichilca, the company’s Peruvian subsidiary.

Barrick said last year it would invest $550 million in Peru by 2013, mostly to expand the Lagunas Norte mine. Pierina is only expected to produce gold until 2014.

Wagner expressed optimism for the price of gold,, which fell to a 4-1/2-month low of $1,556 on Monday on pressure from the worsening debt crisis in the euro zone.

“I am hopeful that it will continue to rise in the long term,” Wagner told journalists on the sidelines of Lima’s International Gold Symposium.

Anti-mining protests in Peru have cast a shadow over the biennial conference, as U.S.-based Newmont Mining Corp decides whether to move forward with its stalled $4.8 billion Conga gold project.

Demonstrators worried about water supplies halted construction on what would be the most expensive mine ever built in Peru, the world’s No. 6 gold producer, and the government has said Newmont should improve the project’s environmental plan.

“The big issue that is on everybody’s mind is the community and social issues,” said Wagner.

“We need the help of the government. The mining companies are willing to do our part but the communities need to do their part as well,” he said.

Peru is Latin America’s largest gold producer and the world’s No. 2 copper and silver producer. Mining accounts for 60 percent of its exports.