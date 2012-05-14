Peru miner says decision on Newmont's Conga near

LIMA, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Newmont Mining Corp and its Peruvian partner Buenaventura will respond in “coming days” to government recommendations on the $4.8 billion Minas Conga gold project, Buenaventura’s chief executive said on Monday.

The most expensive mine ever attempted in Peru has been stalled since November due to opposition from local community groups that fear Conga will take scarce water resources away from farmers by replacing four lakes with artificial reservoirs.

To calm protesters, President Ollanta Humala brought in European auditors to draft an independent study on the project’s environmental impact. They said Conga should have larger reservoirs and try to salvage two of the alpine lakes.

Newmont has said it is evaluating the cost impact of implementing the recommendations on the mine that would produce between 580,000 and 680,000 ounces of gold per year in the northern region of Cajamarca.

“The company has to evaluate the recommendations of the auditors and this process is under way,” Buenaventura Chief Executive Roque Benavides told the International Gold Symposium in Lima. Buenaventura has a 43.65 percent stake in the project.

“We hope to make an approach in coming days, certainly it isn’t an easy decision, it’s a complicated project,” Benavides said.

Newmont has said the project’s environmental impact study, approved by the previous government, was meticulously researched and would provide communities in the northern region of Cajamarca with year-round water supplies.

Newmont’s Chief Executive Officer Richard O‘Brien said recently that his company wanted to continue operating in Peru but that it could invest elsewhere if the modifications to the project proved economically unfeasible.