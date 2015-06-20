INTERVIEW-Southern Copper will likely have to extend pause on Peru project -gov't

(Adds additional comments from minister on mining conflicts, forecasts for mineral production)

By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes

LIMA, June 19 (Reuters) - Peru’s energy and mines minister said on Friday that Southern Copper Corp will likely extend its 60-day “pause” of its $1.4 billion Tia Maria project past mid-July in order to keep building local support.

“I think the company has known for some time that it will have to do so,” Rosa Maria Ortiz said in an interview.

Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico, announced the formal suspension of its already-stalled project on May 15 to quell deadly protests against it.

But Ortiz said she thinks the proposed copper mine might get started in a year if the company and government work closely with communities to clear up concerns over environmental impacts.

“The company is doing work on communicating with communities that, from my point of view, it should have done long ago,” Ortiz said. “I think that helps and is going to clear up a series of doubts.”

Ortiz said that Tia Maria is not another Conga - the $4.8 billion gold and copper project proposed by Newmont Mining Corp that has been on hold indefinitely since 2011 because of local opposition.

“Conga is on stand-by. Tia Maria is still in a process in which dialogue can be opened,” Ortiz said. “Conga meant replacing lakes with reservoirs...the impact is much greater. With Tia Maria, not a liter of water from the valley basin will be touched.”

After deadly protests against Tia Maria in 2011, Southern Copper revised its environmental plan to include a desalinization plant. But renewed rallies calling for the project’s cancellation broke out in March as a construction permit for the project was pending.

Ortiz said that despite the Conga and Tia Maria conflicts, plenty of mining projects in Peru face no opposition from communities and roll out as scheduled.

She emphasized the need for companies to work closely with nearby towns early.

“Companies that want to work in Peru in the long-term must make local communities their strategic partners,” Ortiz said.

Peru’s production of copper, gold, silver are all set to rise by 13 percent this year, Ortiz said. Zinc will likely rise 18 percent.

Next year, copper output in Peru is forecast to jump 66 percent to 2.58 million tonnes as two new mines owned by Chinese companies ramp up production, Ortiz said. Gold production, which dropped 10 percent last year, will rise 8 percent in 2016.