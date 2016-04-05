TABLE-Peru copper production up 70 pct in Feb on Cerro Verde output

LIMA, April 5 (Reuters) - Copper output in Peru jumped 70 percent in February from the same month in 2015 as Freeport McMoRan Inc’s Cerro Verde deposit displaced Antamina as the country’s top mine for the second month, the government said Tuesday.

Cerro Verde, which has been expanding its mine in southern Peru, produced 41,873 tonnes of copper in February, up 180 percent from February 2015, according to official data. Antamina produced 38,865 tonnes.

Las Bambas, a new project by China’s MMG Ltd, reported 10,632 tonnes in copper output in February.

Peru is set to become the world’s second biggest copper producer this year behind neighboring Chile, thanks to Cerro Verde and Las Bambas.

The following are official mineral output figures for February:

METAL FEBRUARY PCT CHANGE

Copper 169,114 tonnes +69.59

Gold 13,121,954 grams +13.31

Silver 367,894 kilos +24.17

Zinc 107,003 tonnes -5.43

Lead 25,276 tonnes +4.36

Iron 636,212 tonnes -3.50

Tin 1,488 tonnes -8.44