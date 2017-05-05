LIMA May 5 Peruvian miners voted on Friday to
approve a national strike in June to protest "anti-labor"
government proposals, Ricardo Juarez, secretary general of the
National Federation of Miners, Metallurgists and Steelworkers,
told Reuters.
Members of the federation, which groups several unions
representing workers at mines in Peru owned by various
companies, had met in the country's capital, Lima, to vote on
the measure. Peru is the world's second-largest producer of
copper, zinc and silver, and the sixth-largest producer of gold.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Luc
Cohen; Editing by James Dalgleish)