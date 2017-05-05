LIMA May 5 Peruvian miners voted on Friday to approve a national strike in June to protest "anti-labor" government proposals, Ricardo Juarez, secretary general of the National Federation of Miners, Metallurgists and Steelworkers, told Reuters.

Members of the federation, which groups several unions representing workers at mines in Peru owned by various companies, had met in the country's capital, Lima, to vote on the measure. Peru is the world's second-largest producer of copper, zinc and silver, and the sixth-largest producer of gold. (Reporting by Marco Aquino and Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by James Dalgleish)