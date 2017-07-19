UPDATE 1-Peru miners start nationwide strike to protest proposed reforms

(Adds names of largest mines where unions are participating in the strike, adds comment from mining association, adds copper price, background on Peru mining output)

LIMA, July 19 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at mines in Peru, the world's second-biggest copper producer, started an indefinite, nationwide strike on Wednesday to protest the government's proposed labor reforms, the head of a federation of mining unions said on Wednesday.

Workers at 56 mining unions in the Andean country, including the country's top copper mines, are taking part in the strike, said Ricardo Juarez, the head of the National Federation of Mining, Metallurgical and Steel Workers of Peru (FNTMMSP).

Juarez said the stoppage will likely curb copper production at some of the country's largest mines, including BHP Billiton Plc and Glencore Plc's Antamina, Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde, MMG Ltd's Las Bambas, and Southern Copper Corp's Cuajone and Toquepala deposits.

However, a spokesman for Peru's main mining association, the National Society of Mining, Oil and Energy, said mining companies have contingency plans in place that should prevent any major impacts on production.

Three-month copper prices on the London Metal Exchange were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday at $5999.00 per tonne after the start of the strike, which followed the metal's recent rally in the wake of strong Chinese economic data.

Peru is also the world's second-biggest zinc and silver producer, fourth-biggest lead producer and sixth-biggest gold and tin producer, according to the energy and mines ministry.

Juarez said miners want President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to drop proposed labor reforms that Juarez said would loosen safety rules, make firing workers easier, and shift the burden of paying into an unemployment fund to workers from employers. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes and Mitra Taj; Writing by Mitra Taj and Luc Cohen; Editing by Bernard Orr)