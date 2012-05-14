FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Peru's Volcan sees silver output up 7 pct in 2012
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 11:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peru's Volcan sees silver output up 7 pct in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, May 14 (Reuters) - Volcan, the world’s No. 4 silver and zinc producer, said on Monday its silver output will likely rise 7 percent to 22.5 million ounces this year.

“Even though overall production fell 6 percent in Peru in 2011, Volcan had a positive performance and produced 21 million ounces of silver,” said Juan Jose Herrera, Volcan’s general manager.

“We hope to beat that this year,” he said at the International Gold Symposium on Monday.

Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper and silver producer and mining accounts for some 60 percent of its export.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.