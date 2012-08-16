UPDATE 1-Moody's raises Peru's credit rating one notch to Baa2

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service raised Peru’s sovereign foreign currency credit rating on Thursday by one notch to Baa2 and maintained a positive outlook, citing less political risk and sound fiscal performance.

The decision brings Moody’s rating on Peru equal to ratings from Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, which both have the South American nation at BBB.

“While Peru’s new president, Ollanta Humala, has sought to increase the government’s focus on social inclusion, he has demonstrated his commitment in the year since he took office to maintaining prudent fiscal and macroeconomic policies,” Moody’s said in a statement.

The firm said it believes Humala remains committed to supporting the development of the critical mining industry while confounding critics who feared his policies would lead to sloppy fiscal management or take on a more interventionist approach to the economy.

Peru’s economy grew 1.6 percent in June from May and 7.07 percent from a year earlier as strong domestic demand offset weaker exports, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports have declined on softer demand from overseas for the past three months, but strong retail and construction activity have kept Peru on track to post growth of 6 percent this year, likely one of Latin America’s fastest expansions.

“In addition, in the two full years since the previous upgrade, the share of foreign currency-denominated debt has declined to 53 percent from 60 percent and the domestic banks’ dollarization ratio declined to 50 percent from 56 percent,” Moody’s said.

Moody’s said Peru’s recent economic performance and government debt ratios are “both among the best in the Baa-rating category.”