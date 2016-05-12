FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSCI says to keep Southern Copper in its Peru index
May 12, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

MSCI says to keep Southern Copper in its Peru index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, May 12 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI Inc said on Thursday that it decided not to move Southern Copper Corp to its U.S. securities index, keeping it instead in its Peru index in a move that will likely boost the Lima bourse.

Stripping Southern Copper from MSCI’s Peru Equity Universe would have left Lima’s stock exchange with just two securities considered “investable” by MSCI - under the three minimum needed for the bourse to hold on to its emerging market status. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)

