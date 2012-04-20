FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's Humala says Newmont project needs environmental work
April 20, 2012 / 11:10 PM / 5 years ago

Peru's Humala says Newmont project needs environmental work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, April 20 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Ollanta Humala said on Friday that U.S.-based Newmont Mining should carry out a more ambitious environmental mitigation plan if it hopes to build its $4.8 billion Conga gold mine project.

Humala, who urged community activists to stop protesting against the stalled mine’s construction, said the government would make sure the company adheres to strict social, environmental and labor goals.

His comments to end a months-long impasse come two days after independent environmental auditors encouraged the company to build larger reservoirs to guarantee even more water supplies and to preserve two lakes that would be displaced under the company’s original plan.

