7 months ago
Odebrecht pipeline group says waiting for government to end contract
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 3:54 PM / 7 months ago

Odebrecht pipeline group says waiting for government to end contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.

Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht, at the center of a growing bribery scandal in Latin America, has been trying to sell its 55 percent in the project, Gasoducto Sur Peruano, as a condition from banks that would provide a $4.1 billion loan needed for construction.

Grana y Montero , Peru's biggest construction group, owns a 20 percent stake in the pipeline group. Spain's Enagas SA controls 25 percent. (Reporting By Mitra Taj)

