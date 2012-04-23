Peru plans petroleum block auction for year's end

LIMA, April 23 (Reuters) - Peru will auction concessions for 22 oil and natural gas blocks in the fourth quarter of 2012 and will require companies to consult with nearby communities about projects, the head of state-run Perupetro said on Monday.

The agency originally intended to auction rights to more than 30 blocks but decided to tender a smaller number after the government passed a law to give affected towns more say in resource extraction projects.

“After analyzing location and impact on indigenous communities we deemed it appropriate to limit the auction to 22 blocks,” Perupetro President Aurelio Ochoa told Reuters.

He declined to specify the location of the blocks until nearby communities and local governments had been notified.

The auction, initially scheduled for July 2011, was delayed until the government passed the so-called consultation law and decided which communities required consultation.

Peru’s President Ollanta Humala, who took office in July, is trying to secure more investment for social programs as well as more fuel for a fast-growing economy while at the same time protecting indigenous rights and defusing social conflicts over natural resources.

Rural communities often oppose mining and oil projects in Peru, fearing an environmental fallout or lack of economic benefit.

Ochoa has previously said large international companies including U.S.-based Exxon Mobil and Total of France have shown interest in the auction.

He hopes the auction will help investment in exploration and drilling surpass the $1.38 billion the still relatively unexplored oil and gas sector received in 2011. (Reporting By Omar Mariluz; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)