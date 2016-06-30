President of Petroperu resigns after third oil spill in Amazon - minister

LIMA, June 30 (Reuters) - The head of Peru state-owned energy company Petroperu has resigned following the third oil spill this year due to pipeline ruptures, Energy and Mines Minister Rosa Maria Ortiz said on Thursday on local broadcaster RPP.

The latest rupture detected in the four-decades-old pipeline that Petroperu operates was detected in the remote Amazonian region of Loreto on Friday. Some 600 barrels of crude were spilled, according to environmental regulator OEFA. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)