FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
President of Petroperu resigns after third oil spill in Amazon - minister
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 30, 2016 / 10:55 PM / a year ago

President of Petroperu resigns after third oil spill in Amazon - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, June 30 (Reuters) - The head of Peru state-owned energy company Petroperu has resigned following the third oil spill this year due to pipeline ruptures, Energy and Mines Minister Rosa Maria Ortiz said on Thursday on local broadcaster RPP.

The latest rupture detected in the four-decades-old pipeline that Petroperu operates was detected in the remote Amazonian region of Loreto on Friday. Some 600 barrels of crude were spilled, according to environmental regulator OEFA. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.