Argentina's Tecpetrol to bid for $4 bln Peru natural gas pipeline
February 19, 2014 / 10:35 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Argentine energy firm Tecpetrol will lead a consortium in a bid for a $4 billion natural gas pipeline in southern Peru, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Bidding is set to take place on June 30.

Brazilian engineering giant Odebrecht SA will also bid for rights to build the 1,000-km (621-mile) pipeline, a company official said on Tuesday.

The pipeline, part of President Ollanta Humala’s plan to modernize Peru’s energy infrastructure, will transport natural gas from the Andean Camisea deposit to thermoelectric plants on the Pacific coast.

Bidding was originally slated to take place in October but was delayed again last week when potential bidders asked for more time to prepare their offers, according to Energy and Mines Minister Jorge Merino.

