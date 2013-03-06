FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Nine killed in plane crash in northern Peru
March 6, 2013 / 8:02 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nine killed in plane crash in northern Peru

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds confirmation of deaths, details)

LIMA, March 6 (Reuters) - All nine people on board an airplane chartered by a small Peruvian mining company died after the plane became ensnared in power lines and crashed to the ground in northern Peru on Wednesday, authorities and the company said.

The company, Retamas, said seven of its employees were killed in the accident Wednesday morning, which happened minutes before the plane was expected to land at a nearby airport in the La Libertad region.

“Due to bad weather the plane got caught up in power cables. There are nine dead - the pilot, the copilot and seven others,” regional police chief Roger Torres told local media.

Residents in the region told the Peruvian radio program RPP that they had found the charred remains of the plane and those on board.

Retamas is among the top ten gold producers in Peru, which is the sixth largest gold producer in the world and exported more than 160 tonnes of bullion last year. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; editing by Christopher Wilson)

