Peru cenbank chief sees no big changes to economy in next govt

PARACAS, Peru, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank chief said Wednesday he did not expect the country’s next president to make major changes to economic policy as leading candidates in the 2016 election all support open markets and private investment.

“That doesn’t mean that the next government will be efficient or effective,” said Central Bank President Julio Velarde on the sidelines of the CADE business conference in the coastal city of Paracas.

“But no one expects any brusque change,” he said. “The general orientation of the economy is not being debated, at least by the five main candidates.”

Polls show Keiko Fujimori, the eldest daughter of jailed ex-president Alberto Fujimori, is the frontrunner in the election set for April 10. Thirty-four percent of Peruvians said they would vote for her in an Ipsos poll published this month. Fujimori’s closest rival, economist Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, had 16 percent.

The two will present their economic proposals at CADE on Friday together with local politician and businessman Cesar Acuna and former presidents Alan Garcia and Alejandro Toledo.

President Ollanta Humala, a former left-leaning military officer, spooked investors when he was elected in 2011. But his government quickly veered to the right and has continued the same orthodox economic policies in place since the early nineties.

Candidates need more than 50 percent of votes to win the first-round election.

Economic growth slowed sharply last year on weaker mineral prices and a recovery has repeatedly stalled.