FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru's president wins congressional approval for new cabinet
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

Peru's president wins congressional approval for new cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, March 17 (Reuters) - Peru’s President Ollanta Humala won congressional approval of his new cabinet on Monday, overcoming political tensions in the Andean country triggered by criticism from opposition lawmakers over the role of the first lady in his government.

Lawmakers voted 66 to 52 with 9 abstentions in a confidence vote to back Humala’s cabinet. It was the third vote by Congress to ratify the Peruvian leader’s latest 19-member cabinet after he failed to garner enough support in two previous attempts last week. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.