Peru's president wins congressional approval for new cabinet

LIMA, March 17 (Reuters) - Peru’s President Ollanta Humala won congressional approval of his new cabinet on Monday, overcoming political tensions in the Andean country triggered by criticism from opposition lawmakers over the role of the first lady in his government.

Lawmakers voted 66 to 52 with 9 abstentions in a confidence vote to back Humala’s cabinet. It was the third vote by Congress to ratify the Peruvian leader’s latest 19-member cabinet after he failed to garner enough support in two previous attempts last week. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Diane Craft)