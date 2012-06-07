Peru opens inquiry against fiery Newmont foe

* Cajamarca President opposes $4.8 bln Newmont project

* President Humala trying to move dispute from streets to courts

* Rural poverty in Peru still 60 pct, fuels discontent

LIMA, June 7 (Reuters) - Public prosecutors in Peru have opened an inquiry against the leading foe of Newmont Mining’s $4.8 billion Conga mine for apparently inciting a crowd to say President Ollanta Humala, who supports the project, should be “removed.”

The fiery comments made on Tuesday by Gregorio Santos, the president of the northern region of Cajamarca, don’t pose a risk to the stability of the government, political analysts said. But they were roundly criticized by lawmakers such as President of Congress Daniel Abugattas as an undemocratic call for a “rebellion” in a country that battled two leftist insurgencies in the 1990s.

“What happens when the president doesn’t keep his word?” Santos asked a crowd thronging the main plaza in the city of Cajamarca. “The people remove him!,” the crowd responded. “What happens when the president doesn’t honor his obligations?” he asked the crowd. “He gets removed,” his followers responded.

Santos has since partially retracted his comments and said he was only demanding a new constitution that would put poor farmers ahead of corporate profits. He has accused Humala, who cannot run for re-election when his terms ends in 2016, of cuddling up to big business and ignoring promises he made to rural voters during last year’s presidential campaign.

Despite a decade-long economic boom driven by exports of natural resources, the poverty rate in mountainous provinces near mines is still around 60 percent.

The investigation could take several weeks, Ivan Constantino of the public prosecutors office in the provincial city of Lambayeque, where the inquiry will be conducted, said on Thursday.

Ines Fernandez Honores, a lawyer for Santos, said the inquiry was baseless.

“This has no merits,” she told RPP radio.

The inquiry is the latest sign that a pitched battle over U.S.-based Newmont proposed gold mine - the largest mining investment in Peruvian history - is being taken from the streets to the courtroom as the government tries to ensure the project is built.

Santos already faces an ongoing, separate investigation for using public money to finance anti-mining protests - allegations he has denied.

Critics have accused Santos of using the protests for his own political benefit, with an eye to the presidential election in 2016.

Peru’s chief public prosecutor, Jose Pelaez, publicly rebuked Santos over his latest comments.

“This looks to me like a seditious act,” Pelaez said on RPP radio.

Humala has tried to end anti-mining protests that stalled construction in November by saying the mine would generate thousands of jobs and enormous tax revenues to fund social programs.

He has also asked the company to improve its environmental remediation plan for the project, which would replace a string of alpine lakes with artificial reservoirs. Newmont says reservoirs would ensure year-round water supplies for local towns that currently suffer shortages in the dry season.

“We reject the statements made by the regional president of Cajamarca,” Peruvian Prime Minister Oscar Valdes told Peru’s foreign press club said on Wednesday. “We are a democracy.”

He said Newmont would likely agree to the suggested environmental improvements “in coming days” and construction could resume on the project, the most expensive ever attempted in Peru, at any time.

Widespread conflicts over mineral resources threaten to delay billions of dollars in investments in a sector that drives 60 percent of exports in Peru’s fast-growing economy.

Police arrested the mayor of a town in the southern region of Cusco last week for leading another round of protests against a new mine owned by global firm Xstrata that will open in August.

Humala, a former military officer, took office nearly a year ago urging mediation to calm hundreds of disputes nationwide over the spoils of natural resources. But critics say he has become impatient with intransigent protesters and too willing to rely on a firm hand to maintain order.