FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru Congress overrides president, boosts state energy firm
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

Peru Congress overrides president, boosts state energy firm

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Peru’s Congress on Thursday overrode President Ollanta Humala and overwhelmingly passed legislation to clear the way for state-owned energy company Petroperu to control the country’s biggest oil block.

Humala had asked the opposition-controlled Congress to modify the bill last month to make clear Petroperu could only operate block 192 after Pacific Exploration and Production Corp’s current contract expires in two years.

But lawmakers voted 74-10 to pass the bill without changes late on Thursday. It is expected to become law in coming days.

The congressional wave of support for Petroperu comes ahead of 2016 elections and follows protests against the awarding of a service contract for block 192 to Pacific in August.

Critics said the government should have transferred the block to Petroperu, which has mainly refined, transported and commercialized oil for the past two decades.

The measure is not expected to directly affect Pacific’s contract, but Humala’s government has called it “a horrible sign to investors.”

It authorizes the state energy regulator to award block 192 to Petroperu. Humala had said that Petroperu could not operate the block because the company was legally bound to focus on the $3.5 billion expansion of its refinery.

Pacific declined to comment.

The fresh congressional defeat comes as Humala’s waning political support has sharpened in recent weeks.

Earlier on Thursday a lawmaker quit Humala’s Nationalist Party of Peru to protest the government’s handling of deadly clashes at a copper project last month - the second defection in recent weeks.

Vice President Marisol Espinoza has also left the party following years of strained relations.

The departures could further hobble Humala’s ability to pass legislation in Congress in his remaining nine months of office and limit his party’s reach in congressional and presidential elections next year.

Presidents in Peru cannot hold two consecutive terms.

Milton Von Hesse, Humala’s former housing minister, is now expected to be the party’s presidential candidate after other members indicated they would not seek the top job. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.