a year ago
Peru's Kuczynski to name beer CEO as his prime minister -source
July 8, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

Peru's Kuczynski to name beer CEO as his prime minister -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, July 8 (Reuters) - Centrist Peruvian President-elect Pedro Pablo Kuczynski will appoint Fernando Zavala, the outgoing chief executive of a beer company, to be his prime minister when he takes office on July 28, a source said on Friday.

Zavala, a 45-year-old trained economist, has headed Peru's biggest brewery, Union de Cervecerias Peruanas Backus Y Johnston SAA , for the past three years. He was finance minister for a year starting in 2005 when Kuczynski served as ex-president Alejandro Toledo's prime minister. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
