FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One dead, 32 hurt as wildcat miners clash with Peru police
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 14, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 6 years ago

One dead, 32 hurt as wildcat miners clash with Peru police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, March 14 (Reuters) - At least one protester was killed and 32 people were injured on Wednesday as police in southeastern Peru clashed with wildcat miners opposed to a government crackdown on illegal gold mining, the interior minister and the ombudsman’s office said.

Seven of those hurt in the Amazon region of Madre de Dios were police officers, officials said of the incident, which comes as President Ollanta Humala tries to manage some 200 disputes nationwide over natural resources in one of the world’s top metals exporters. Two people have died in protests since Humala took office in July.

The government is trying to stop informal gold mining in the Amazon region. The mining h as been blamed for turning the rainforest into a toxic desert and polluting rivers with mercury used to isolate gold. (Reporting By Enrique Mandujano, Teresa Cespedes and Terry Wade; Editing by David Brunnstrom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.