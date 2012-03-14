One dead, 32 hurt as wildcat miners clash with Peru police

LIMA, March 14 (Reuters) - At least one protester was killed and 32 people were injured on Wednesday as police in southeastern Peru clashed with wildcat miners opposed to a government crackdown on illegal gold mining, the interior minister and the ombudsman’s office said.

Seven of those hurt in the Amazon region of Madre de Dios were police officers, officials said of the incident, which comes as President Ollanta Humala tries to manage some 200 disputes nationwide over natural resources in one of the world’s top metals exporters. Two people have died in protests since Humala took office in July.

The government is trying to stop informal gold mining in the Amazon region. The mining h as been blamed for turning the rainforest into a toxic desert and polluting rivers with mercury used to isolate gold. (Reporting By Enrique Mandujano, Teresa Cespedes and Terry Wade; Editing by David Brunnstrom)