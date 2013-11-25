FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Medium earthquake hits central Peru, no damage reported
November 25, 2013 / 9:12 PM / 4 years ago

Medium earthquake hits central Peru, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Peru on Monday, shaking buildings in Lima, the capital, but there was no immediate damage or casualties reported.

The epicenter was 29 kilometers to the north of the town of San Vicente de Canete, south of Lima, and was recorded at a depth of 60 kilometers, the local geophysics institute reported.

Operations were unaffected at the Milpo mine in southern Peru, which produces mainly zinc, a spokeswoman for the mine said. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes and Ursula Scollo; Writing by Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
