FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Peru's cenbank holds rate, says could change position
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2017 / 11:24 PM / 4 months ago

Peru's cenbank holds rate, says could change position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, April 6 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent on Thursday, but said it was especially attentive to new inflation information and could change its monetary policy position in the near term.

The bank said the recent uptick in prices that has pushed 12-month inflation near the upper limit of its target range was temporary in nature and related to the El Niño climate phenomenon that has caused deadly flooding in Peru.

All 14 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the rate would be held for the 14th month in a row. (Reporting by Marco Aquino and Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.