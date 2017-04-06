Peru's cenbank holds rate, says could change position

LIMA, April 6 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent on Thursday, but said it was especially attentive to new inflation information and could change its monetary policy position in the near term.

The bank said the recent uptick in prices that has pushed 12-month inflation near the upper limit of its target range was temporary in nature and related to the El Niño climate phenomenon that has caused deadly flooding in Peru.

All 14 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the rate would be held for the 14th month in a row. (Reporting by Marco Aquino and Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)