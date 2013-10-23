FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch upgrades Peru to BBB-plus; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch upgrades Peru to BBB-plus; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch on Wednesday upgraded Peru’s credit rating one notch further into investment grade on the country’s fiscal balance sheets and its record of growth and stability.

Fitch raised the country to BBB-plus from BBB, also citing “continued pragmatism” under President Ollanta Humala and “steady progress on reforms.”

“Peru’s upgrade is underpinned by the strength of the sovereign’s external and fiscal balance sheets, continued growth outperformance in relation to ‘BBB’ peers and a long track record of macroeconomic and financial stability,” the rating agency said in a statement.

The outlook is stable.

Moody’s rates the country Baa2 with a positive outlook. Standard & Poor’s rates the country BBB-plus with a stable outlook.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.