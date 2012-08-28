Peru credit outlook revised upward to positive-S&P

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Tuesday revised its credit outlook for Peru to positive from stable while affirming its BBB rating, citing support for the economy from significant investments in the country’s mining, oil, gas and electricity infrastructure.

“The ratings on Peru reflect our expectation that broad fiscal and monetary policy continuity under Ollanta Humala’s government will support economic policy flexibility and growth,” S&P said in a statement.

With global economic conditions deteriorating, S&P said Peru’s continued investments will boost export volumes and partly mitigate the country’s exposure to commodity prices.

That drop in global economic activity could potentially pull Peru’s gross domestic product growth rate toward 5.5 percent over the next three years, down from an average of 7 percent growth from the last five years.

Peru is rated Baa2 with a positive outlook from Moody’s Investors Service and BBB with a stable outlook from Fitch Ratings.