Peru's Shining Path rebels free 36 hostages-radio
April 14, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

Peru's Shining Path rebels free 36 hostages-radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, April 14 (Reuters) - Some 36 people taken hostage six days ago in a remote jungle region in southern Peru by Shining Path rebels have been freed, local radio RPP said on Saturday, but there were no immediate details as to how.

The rebels are holdouts from the Shining Path insurgency that went into Peru’s thriving cocaine trade after their Maoist founders were imprisoned in the 1990s.

RPP radio said the hostages were safe and in good condition and had walked for hours through the jungle.

Swedish company Skanska, which services a pipeline that carries gas from Peru’s Camisea gas fields, had said this week that more than two dozen of its employees were detained. Peruvian company Ransa said nine of its workers were missing.

The Shining Path rebels, who are now too weak to threaten the government, had not carried out a large-scale kidnapping since 2003, when they captured some 70 workers employed by Argentine company Techint building the Camisea pipeline.

