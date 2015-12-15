UPDATE 2-Peru regulator probes toilet paper cartel, could fine Kimberly-Clark

(Adds comments from Indecopi at press conference)

SANTIAGO/LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s consumer regulator said Tuesday that it could sanction Kimberly-Clark Corp with a fine of up to 12 percent of its earnings after competitor CMPC reported the two toilet paper companies fixed prices for years.

The local subsidiaries of the two companies, which together control 88 percent of the toilet and tissue paper market in Peru, are under investigation for suspected price collusion in the South American country between 2005 and 2014, said regulator Indecopi.

The case follows a similar one in neighboring Chile, where CMPC and a subsidiary of Swedish-owned SCA were found by antitrust authorities in October to have colluded for at least a decade in Chile’s tissue paper market.

CMPC, which is headquartered in Santiago and run by one of Chile’s wealthiest families, escaped a fine in its home country because it admitting wrongdoing early on, although it has taken a hit to its reputation and the government has demanded that it come up with a “compensation plan” for consumers.

Under Peru’s anti-trust clemency program, CMPC’s subsidiary Protisa can also avoid fines if it continues to collaborate with authorities, said Jesus Espinoza, secretary of Indecopi’s defense of competition commission.

“Protisa contributed information relevant to showing anti-competitive behavior,” Espinoza said at a press conference.

Kimberly-Clark cannot take refuge in the clemency program because it did not go to authorities first, Espinoza said.

The fines could range from 8 to 12 percent of earnings, Espinoza said, adding that authorities would evaluate whether that should apply to global or local earnings at the end of the investigation.

Some 13 officials or former employees of Kimberly-Clark also face possible sanctions, as well as four from CMPC, said Espinoza. The number could rise as the probe continues.

Kimberly Clark Peru said in a statement that it “will offer Indecopi absolute and total cooperation with the investigation”. It did not comment on the veracity of the allegations.

CMPC, one of the region’s largest forestry and paper firms, said it did not expect a significant financial impact from the Peruvian charges and “energetically rejected the behaviors that are the cause of the charges”.

Kimberly-Clark, which owns the brands Suave, Kleenex and Scott, controls about 33 percent of the local market. Protisa dominates about 55 percent, said Indecopi.

Peru does not regulate market concentration and cannot revoke operating licenses because of collusion, Espinoza said. (Reporting by Rosalba O‘Brien and Mitra Taj; Editing by Bernard Orr)