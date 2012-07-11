Peru's Grupo Wiese bets on retail with new investments

LIMA, July 11 (Reuters) - Peruvian conglomerate Grupo Wiese plans to enter Peru’s growing retail sector with a $100 million investment through 2013, mostly in a new supermarket, the company said on Wednesday, citing the country’s dynamic economic growth.

Grupo Wiese, which has invested in Peruvian financial, real estate, transportation and logistics projects for 140 years, said it will also invest $100 million with Chilean mall operator Parque Arauco to expand or build new shopping centers in Peru through 2013.

“We are committed to retail and supermarkets... we are investing in a housing fund and are pursuing a few other options,” Javier Rodriguez, Grupo Wiese’s general manager, told journalists.

The government forecasts Peru’s economic growth at 6 percent this year, which would be one of the fastest rates in Latin America, even though the value of exports is falling as the European debt crisis hurts metals prices.

Peru’s retail sector grew 7.54 percent in the first four months of 2012, faster than overall economic growth. Domestic demand and lending have replaced mining as the key engine of the China-paced growth rate Peru has tracked in recent years.