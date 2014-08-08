UPDATE 1-Workers at Shougang's iron mine in Peru to strike August 18

(Adds parent company RIC and quotes from company and union leader, context)

LIMA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Workers at iron miner Shougang Hierro Peru, a unit of China’s Shougang Group , will start an indefinite strike on Aug. 18 to press for better wages and benefits, the company and union said on Friday.

The strike will start at 08:00 Peruvian time (13:00 GMT) on Aug. 18, said Julio Ortiz, a union leader.

Workers are pressing for a 10-soles ($3.58) per day raise, as well as benefits, Ortiz said.

“We are requesting ambulances for accidents, work clothes ... and equal pay for employees who receive a discriminatory salary,” said Ortiz.

The miner said it hopes to prevent the strike with further negotiations.

“The company continues to keep dialogue open to reach an agreement between the parties,” the mine’s general manager, Raul Vera, said in a statement to the government.

Last year Shougang, produced 6.7 million tonnes of iron from its mine in Peru’s southern Ica region, according to government figures.

A year ago, Shougang workers stopped work for a month, forcing the company to halt production and declare force majeure on shipments. Labor authorities ended the dispute by setting a mandatory wage increase and ordering strikers back to work.