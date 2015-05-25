FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Protester supporting iron mine strike in Peru killed in clashes
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

Protester supporting iron mine strike in Peru killed in clashes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA, May 25 (Reuters) - A man supporting a week-long strike at Shougang Group Co Ltd’s iron deposit in southern Peru was killed in clashes with police on Monday, a spokesman with the health ministry said.

Luis Borda added that the cause of the protester’s death was being investigated and that at least one other person was wounded.

Julio Ortiz, the head of the Shougang union that has been on strike for seven days, said the man was shot dead by police who were firing pellets and live bullets at protesters in the town of San Juan de Marcona.

Ortiz said that striking mine workers and locals supporting them took part in street rallies on Monday to press Shougang to re-hire recently dismissed workers.

Shougang did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The unrest follows the suspension of civil liberties in another southern region of Peru after a fourth person was killed in protests against a copper project.

Mining conflicts in Peru, a top global minerals exporter, have left several protesters dead and derailed billions in investments in recent years.

The Shougang union downed tools last week to press the government to strengthen labor laws. Management said on May 18 that the strike had not impacted output.

Shougang’s Peru mine produced 7.2 million tonnes of iron last year.

Reporting By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.