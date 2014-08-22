FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Peruvian sol slips to weakest level in 4 years on Fed comments
#Market News
August 22, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peruvian sol slips to weakest level in 4 years on Fed comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context on Fed comments and Peruvian political situation)

LIMA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Peru’s sol currency weakened 0.39 percent on Friday to close at 2.832/2.833 per dollar on more hawkish-than-expected comments from the Federal Reserve, leaving the sol at its weakest level in more than four years.

The dollar rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said a faster recovery in the U.S. jobs market could accelerate the timing of a Fed interest rate hike.

Higher interest rates tend to boost the allure of the dollar as they raise the yield on some U.S. assets.

One local trader said political turbulence in Peru also helped to weaken the sol. President Ollanta Humala failed to secure enough support from Congress for his new cabinet in a second vote early on Friday. (Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Diane Craft and Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
