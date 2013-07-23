FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southern Copper Q2 net down 34 pct on spending, lower copper prices
July 23, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Southern Copper Q2 net down 34 pct on spending, lower copper prices

LIMA, July 23 (Reuters) - Southern Copper’s net earnings dropped 33.9 percent to $372.7 million in the second quarter compared to the same period a year ago, as spending rose and copper prices fell, the company said late on Monday.

The global miner, a unit of Grupo Mexico, said in a statement that its second-quarter capital expenditures jumped 67.4 percent to $385.5 million while its sales dropped 15 percent to $1.4 billion.

The company’s net income in the first half of 2013 fell 26.7 percent over the same period in 2012.

Southern Copper aims to increase copper production capacity by approximately 84 percent from 640,000 tons to 1,175,000 tons by 2017.

