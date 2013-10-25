FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southern Copper Q3 net up 58 pct on smelting, refining output
October 25, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

Southern Copper Q3 net up 58 pct on smelting, refining output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp’s net income rose 58 percent to $344.2 million in the third quarter compared with the same period a year ago on increased output of smelted and refined copper, the company said late Thursday.

Total production, however, fell 3.7 percent on the year.

The global miner, an affiliate of giant mining company Grupo Mexico, reported a 10.8 percent drop in sales in the third quarter as the price for copper fell more than 8 percent.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a financial indicator known as EBITDA - rose 28.4 percent.

