LIMA Feb 4 Prosecutors in Peru were preparing
to request the arrest of former president Alejandro Toledo on
Saturday after uncovering evidence that implicates him in $20
million in bribes that the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht has
acknowledged distributing to win a contract during his
government, a source said.
Authorities searched a house owned by Toledo in Lima early
on Saturday, the attorney general's office said on Twitter
without providing additional details.
A source in the attorney general's office who was not
authorized to make public comments said the raid follows the
detection of $11 million transferred to an associate of Toledo
that prosecutors believe is part of $20 million in bribes that
Odebrecht has said it gave to help secure an infrastructure
contract during his 2001-2006 term.
A representative of Toledo did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Toledo, reached by phone from Paris by the
local daily El Comercio, denied taking any bribes, according to
audio of the interview posted on the newspaper's website.
Peru already has imprisoned one of its former presidents for
graft - ex-authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori, who is serving
a 25-year sentence for convictions that include human rights
abuses.
Toledo rose to power denouncing Fujimori and promising to
usher in a democratic era free of corruption.
In a settlement with U.S. prosecutors in December, Odebrecht
acknowledged distributing $29 million in bribes to secure public
work contracts in Peru over a period spanning three
presidencies.
The agreement said the family-owned engineering conglomerate
made $20 million worth of corrupt payments between 2005 and 2008
to benefit an unnamed high-ranking official that offered to help
the company win an infrastructure contract in 2005.
Current President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was Toledo's finance
minister and prime minister and has denied any involvement in
Odebrecht's kickback schemes.
"Justice must be the same for everyone," Kuczynski said on
Twitter. "If someone committed acts of corruption, they must be
penalized. I've ordered the executive to collaborate with
whatever is necessary to guarantee the investigation is
efficient. Corruption never again."
Kuczynski is the subject of a separate preliminary
investigation regarding a law he signed off on in 2006 that
removed legal obstacles to highway contracts awarded to
Odebrecht and other Brazilian companies. He has denied
wrongdoing.
Odebrecht has acknowledged doling out hundreds of millions
in bribes to win public work contracts in Latin America,
spurring inquiries from Peru to Panama that have shaken the
region's elites.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Bill Trott)