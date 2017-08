LIMA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Peru posted a $1 billion trade surplus in December, the biggest since 2011, and a $1.73 billion trade surplus in all of 2016 after two straight years of deficits, the central bank said Thursday.

The official figure for 2016 is well above the central bank's mid-December forecast for a $667 million surplus. (Reporting By Mitra Taj)