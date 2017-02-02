FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Peru posts $1.7 bln 2016 trade surplus on year-end copper rally
February 2, 2017 / 5:41 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Peru posts $1.7 bln 2016 trade surplus on year-end copper rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds breakdown of exports and imports, context)
    LIMA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - An end-of-year surge in copper
prices and a spike in exports of the metal helped Peru post its
biggest trade surplus in four years in 2016 - ending two
straight years of deficits.
    The Andean country posted a $1.02 billion trade surplus in
December alone and a $1.73 billion surplus in all of last year,
the central bank said Thursday - well above the bank's last
forecast for a $667 million trade surplus in 2016.
    A 6.1 percent drop in imports last year also helped reverse
the trade deficit that Peru had run since 2014. Exports rose 7.6
percent in 2016, the central bank said.
    Surging copper production from new and expanded mines have
driven economic growth in Peru while domestic demand has
weakened in what the finance minister has called a "two-speed
economy."

               December     December 2015
 Exports       $4.031 bln   $3.224 bln
 Imports       $3.008 bln   $3.003
 Balance       $1.023 bln   $221 mln
    
              2016          2015
 Exports      $36.838 bln   $34.236 bln
 Imports      $35.107 bln   $37.385 bln
 Balance      $1.730 bln    -$3.150 bln
 
    

 (Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing by W Simon)

