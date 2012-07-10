Peru posts 2nd straight trade deficit in May-cenbank

LIMA, July 10 (Reuters) - Peru posted its second consecutive trade deficit in May, according to the central bank’s web site, as the European debt crisis and weaker demand from China hurt the prices of metals the Andean country produces.

The trade deficit was $162 million in May compared to a surplus of $868 million in the same month a year ago. Peru posted a trade deficit in April for the first time in more than three years.

Peru’s trade and finance ministries have approved measures including tax breaks and credit guarantees to help exporters who are suffering from economic turmoil in Europe, which receives 18 percent of Peru’s exports.

Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper, silver and zinc producer and the sixth largest gold producer. Minerals account for 60 percent of its sales abroad.