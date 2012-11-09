FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru posts trade surplus of $403 mln in September - central bank
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

Peru posts trade surplus of $403 mln in September - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Peru posted a trade balance of $403 million in September, the central bank said on Friday, half the size of the surplus the global minerals exporter registered in the same month last year.

The surplus comes after August’s $52 million deficit, and is 49 percent less than the $794 million surplus in September of 2011, the central bank said in a conference call on Friday.

Peru is a top exporter of gold, silver, copper and zinc but its mineral sales have suffered recently because of lower prices and the global slowdown.

The Andean country posted four months of trade deficits this year as the central bank has trimmed its view for the 2012 trade surplus to $2.2 billion this year from $6.7 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.