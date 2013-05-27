Peru central bank sees 2013 GDP at 6.1 percent

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank now expects gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2013 at 6.1 percent, Julio Velarde, president of the country’s central bank, said on Monday.

Velarde had said earlier in May that the central bank might trim its forecast for 2013 growth in Peru to 5.9 percent or 6 percent from 6.3 percent, when it issues its next quarterly outlook in late June.

Economists have been trimming Peru’s growth forecasts for 2013 after the country posted its first quarterly trade deficit in more than four years. Lower commodities prices are crimping growth in emerging markets like Peru despite growing confidence in the U.S. economy.

Peru’s current account deficit for the year is seen at 4.4 percent of GDP, Velarde said, speaking at a conference in Dubai.

Fiscal surplus for the year is expected to be 0.7 percent of GDP in 2013, he added.