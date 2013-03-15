Two dead as police, wildcatters clash near Peru Horizonte mine

LIMA, March 15 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed on Friday in Peru after a clash between police and wildcat miners, who allegedly invaded a gold deposit run by local firm Consorcio Minero Horizonte, authorities said.

The clash occurred adjacent to the Botina mine in the Parcoy district of La Libertad, about 310 miles (500 km) north of the capital Lima, Luis Velezmoro, a district official said on RPP radio. Police also confirmed the deaths.

About 500 wildcat, or informal, miners had invaded Horizonte property and the company sought help from police to evict them, said Velezmoro. One victim died from a gunshot wound, he said.

President Ollanta Humala has urged mediation to avert clashes over the spoils of natural resources that have left about two dozen people dead since he took office in mid-2011.

Consorcio Minero Horizonte, which has two units in La Libertad, is the fifth-largest gold producer in Peru with output of about 200,000 ounces annually.

The company was not immediately available for comment on the incident, the latest in a series of conflicts between local communities and natural resource firms in Peru, a top global metals exporters.

Peru, which last year produced 1.61 million ounces of gold, is the sixth largest global supplier of precious metal. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; editing by Gunna Dickson)