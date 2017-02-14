UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LIMA Feb 14 Peruvian polymetallic miner Volcan Compania Minera SAA has suspended operations at an oxide plant that processes about 10 percent of its annual output after a group of people blocked access to it, the company said on Tuesday.
Volcan, a top global producer of zinc, silver and lead, does not expect the incident to affect overall production, said David Gleit, manager of investor relations.
Gleit declined to comment on why the group of people had cut off access to the plant, but the company said in a statement it has asked authorities for help.
Volcan likely produced 275,000-285,000 tonnes of zinc, 22.5 million-23.5 million ounces of silver, and 50,000-55,000 tonnes of lead last year, the company said in December. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.