LIMA Feb 14 Peruvian polymetallic miner Volcan Compania Minera SAA has suspended operations at an oxide plant that processes about 10 percent of its annual output after a group of people blocked access to it, the company said on Tuesday.

Volcan, a top global producer of zinc, silver and lead, does not expect the incident to affect overall production, said David Gleit, manager of investor relations.

Gleit declined to comment on why the group of people had cut off access to the plant, but the company said in a statement it has asked authorities for help.

Volcan likely produced 275,000-285,000 tonnes of zinc, 22.5 million-23.5 million ounces of silver, and 50,000-55,000 tonnes of lead last year, the company said in December. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Matthew Lewis)