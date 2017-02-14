LIMA Feb 14 Peruvian polymetallic miner Volcan
Compania Minera SAA has suspended operations at an
oxide plant that processes about 10 percent of its annual output
after a group of people blocked access to it, the company said
on Tuesday.
Volcan, a top global producer of zinc, silver and lead, does
not expect the incident to affect overall production, said David
Gleit, manager of investor relations.
Gleit declined to comment on why the group of people had cut
off access to the plant, but the company said in a statement it
has asked authorities for help.
Volcan likely produced 275,000-285,000 tonnes of zinc, 22.5
million-23.5 million ounces of silver, and 50,000-55,000 tonnes
of lead last year, the company said in December.
