Peru wins $2.5 bln in World Bank loans to ease commodity rout

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Thursday approved $2.5 billion in new three-year credit lines for Peru to bolster the country’s finances as it struggles with slowing growth and fiscal pressures brought on by the collapse of commodities prices.

The World Bank said the two facilities approved by its executive board, each for $1.25 billion, are contingency loans that Lima could draw upon in the event of economic or environmental shocks, thus protecting the government’s financial plans.

The loans were arranged under World Bank programs to support improvements in public expenditure management, public education and to promote the formation of private companies. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)