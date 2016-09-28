FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Peru faces infrastructure arbitration claims
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 2:50 AM / a year ago

Peru faces infrastructure arbitration claims

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Three companies have sued Peru at the World Bank's arbitration board for alleged breach of contract after the previous government did not make land available in a timely way, the transport minister said on Tuesday.

Martin Vizcarra told journalists that port operator APM Terminals, airport operator Lima Airport Partners and the New Lima Metro consortium filed orders for arbitration with the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

"We will review each case and put forward our best effort to defend the state's position and minimize payments, if required," he said.

Vizcarra blamed delays in delivering land to companies that won concessions on former President Ollanta Humala's government and said Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's government, which took office in July, will seek to "correct these deficiencies".

Peru has been reviewing whether APM Terminals, part of Denmark's Maersk Group, delivered an upgrade to the northern part of the port of Peru's main port of Callao on time. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.