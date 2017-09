JAKARTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk , Indonesia’s state gas utility firm, posted on Friday a nearly 8 percent fall in net profit for the nine months ended September.

The company reported net profit of $591.8 million, down from $641.6 million for the corresponding period a year earlier. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)