Aug 13 (Reuters) - Big data management company Actian Corp made public its offer to acquire Pervasive Software Inc .

Privately held Actian’s offer values Pervasive at about $138.8 million in cash, based on its shares outstanding according to Thomson Reuters data.

The offer price of $8.50 per share is at a 29.7 percent premium to Pervasive’s Friday closing price of $6.55.