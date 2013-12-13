Spain's Pescanova says considering buyout offer

MADRID, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ailing Spanish fishing firm Pescanova said on Friday its board had agreed to consider a non-binding offer for the company from a consortium of investors including U.S. private equity firm KKR and shareholder Damm.

Pescanova filed for bankruptcy earlier this year after its auditors said managers had attempted to hide debt.

Luxempart, another Pescanova shareholder, and Ergon are also in the consortium of bidders. The company said in a notice to the stock exchange that it had received five offers.