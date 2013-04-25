FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spanish court accepts Pescanova insolvency
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
April 25, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spanish court accepts Pescanova insolvency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with confirmation and background)

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - A Spanish court accepted Spanish fishing company Pescanova’s insolvency petition on Thursday and said it would name independent administrators to replace the board of directors.

“We declare Pescanova in insolvency,” the Pontevedra mercantile court in northwestern Galicia said in a ruling published on Thursday.

Galicia-based Pescanova, which catches, processes and packages fish, filed for insolvency this month on 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) of debt and has yet to present audited 2012 accounts, missing a March 1 deadline.

The company is also under scrutiny from the Spanish securities regulator after Pescanova chairman Manuel Fernandez de Sousa announced this month that he had sold half his 14.4 percent stake in the business in the months leading up to the insolvency petition.

Shares in Pescanova, which have lost 99 percent of their value since the start of 2012, have been suspended since March 12. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano, writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.